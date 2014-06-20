These Are The Websites And Apps That 18-Year-Olds Are Using

Teens are known for being extremely fickle, but they’re also known for pinpointing trendy sites and apps in the early stages. The challenge for brands, websites, apps, and startups alike is to try to figure out what teens these days like.

Niche, a network that helps you find your perfect school, has helped us all out by giving us a glimpse into the online habits of today’s high school graduates. They surveyed more than 7,000 2014 high school grads in the U.S. and came up with some interesting trends.

Despite the rumours of teenagers not using Facebook anymore, 87% of the graduates use Facebook. Meanwhile, 55% of grads use Twitter, and 66% use Instagram.

And in terms of media consumption, they use YouTube, Netflix, and Pandora way more than Amazon Prime, Hulu, Spotify, and Beats.

They also don’t seem to be into those anonymous gossip apps — 97% of the graduates don’t use YikYak and 95% say they don’t use Whisper.

The ultimate winners of the survey were Instagram, which had the most engaged users; Facebook, which had the most daily users; and YouTube, which had the most widespread usage.

Here’s an interactive graph from Niche to show where these high school graduates are spending their time online:

