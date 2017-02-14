Here's what 150 calories of your favourite snack foods looks like

Erin Brodwin, Hollis Johnson
Portion Sizes 3 OreosHollis Johnson

When’s the last time you ate just two Oreos?

Yeah, we can’t recall the last time we did either. Yet that is the standard FDA serving size listed on the back of the package.*

Read on to see what the standard serving size — or around 150 calories — of your other favourite snack foods looks like.

Bear Naked Go Bananas Granola: 1/4 cup

Hollis Johnson

Granola is commonly touted as a health food, but in reality it's pretty high in sugar, carbs, and calories and not very high in protein. A quarter-cup serving has:

150 calories
7 grams of fat
18 grams of carbohydrates
3 grams of protein

Twizzlers: 4 twists

Hollis Johnson

This movie snack is fat-free but still pretty high in calories. Just four sticks have:

160 calories
0.5g fat
36g carbs
1g protein

Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter: 2 tbsp

Hollis Johnson

Despite being a classic sandwich ingredient and go-to snack, peanut butter is pretty high in calories and fat, with two tablespoons of the spread having:

190 calories
16g fat
7g carbs
7g protein

Ben & Jerry's New York Super Fudge Chunk Ice Cream: 1/2 cup (4 servings per container)

Hollis Johnson

If you regularly indulge in a pint of Ben & Jerry's, you might want to think about saving some for later next time. A single serving -- roughly a quarter of the container -- has:

300 calories
20g fat
28g carbs
5g protein

Post Honey Bunches of Oats with Almonds: 3/4 cup

Hollis Johnson

Cereal is an easy breakfast choice when you're running low on time, but less than a cup of Honey Bunches of Oats -- not including the milk -- has:

130 calories
2.5 grams of fat
26 grams of carbohydrates
2 grams of protein

Blue Diamond Oven Roasted Sea Salt Almonds: 1 oz (24 nuts)

Hollis Johnson

Nuts are high in healthy fats and protein, but you might be surprised how few of them are in a serving. Just an ounce of Blue Diamond almonds has:

170 calories
15 grams of fat
5 grams of carbohydrates
6 grams of protein

Lay's Classic Potato Chips: 1 oz (15 chips)

Hollis Johnson

This one's just depressing.

Fifteen lays potato chips -- yes, 15 -- have:

160 calories
10g fat
15g carbs
2g protein

Double Stuf Oreos: 2 cookies

Hollis Johnson

Two Double Stuf Oreos have roughly:

140 calories
7 grams of fat
21 grams of carbs
> 1 gram of protein

Uncle Ben's White Rice: 1 cup

Hollis Johnson

A piled-high handful of Uncle Ben's white rice has:

250 calories
2.5 grams of fat
52 grams of carbohydrates
5 grams of protein

Wishbone Italian Salad Dressing: 2 tbsp

Hollis Johnson

If you typically douse your 'healthy' salad in multiple containers of salad dressing, you might want to scale back a bit. Just two large spoonfuls of Wishbone Italian have:

80 calories
7g fat
4g carbs
0g protein

Oscar Meyer Oven Roasted Turkey Breast: 2 oz

Hollis Johnson

Sandwiches stacked high with fresh sliced deli meat are a New York City staple, but the nutrition label on the back of most sandwich meat gives the profile for just two ounces of the stuff, which in this case has:

50 cals
1g fat
1g carbs
9g protein

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Crackers: 55 fish

Hollis Johnson

A handful, or precisely 55 Goldfish, has:

140 calories
5g fat
20g carbs
3g protein

Planters Tropical Nut and Fruit Trail Mix: 1/4 cup

Hollis Johnson

Along with granola, trail mix is touted as a quick source of healthy energy. But beware the serving sizes. Just a quarter-cup of Planter's Tropical nut and fruit mix -- the amount that would fit in a single hand -- has:

150 cals
10g fat
5g carbs
4g protein

Sargento Sliced Cheddar Cheese: 1 slice

Hollis Johnson

Sometimes there's nothing more satisfying than a classic grilled cheese and cup of tomato soup for lunch. But keep in mind that just a single slice of cheddar has:

80 calories
7g fat
0g carbs
5g protein

*In May 2016, the FDA announced that it was updating its serving sizes to better reflect how much of these snack foods we actually eat. Those changes are expected to go into effect next summer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.