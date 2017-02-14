Here's what 150 calories of your favourite snack foods looks like

When’s the last time you ate just two Oreos?

Yeah, we can’t recall the last time we did either. Yet that is the standard FDA serving size listed on the back of the package.*

Read on to see what the standard serving size — or around 150 calories — of your other favourite snack foods looks like.

Bear Naked Go Bananas Granola: 1/4 cup Hollis Johnson Granola is commonly touted as a health food, but in reality it's pretty high in sugar, carbs, and calories and not very high in protein. A quarter-cup serving has: 150 calories

7 grams of fat

18 grams of carbohydrates

3 grams of protein Twizzlers: 4 twists Hollis Johnson This movie snack is fat-free but still pretty high in calories. Just four sticks have: 160 calories

0.5g fat

36g carbs

1g protein Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter: 2 tbsp Hollis Johnson Despite being a classic sandwich ingredient and go-to snack, peanut butter is pretty high in calories and fat, with two tablespoons of the spread having: 190 calories

16g fat

7g carbs

7g protein Ben & Jerry's New York Super Fudge Chunk Ice Cream: 1/2 cup (4 servings per container) Hollis Johnson If you regularly indulge in a pint of Ben & Jerry's, you might want to think about saving some for later next time. A single serving -- roughly a quarter of the container -- has: 300 calories

20g fat

28g carbs

5g protein Post Honey Bunches of Oats with Almonds: 3/4 cup Hollis Johnson Cereal is an easy breakfast choice when you're running low on time, but less than a cup of Honey Bunches of Oats -- not including the milk -- has: 130 calories

2.5 grams of fat

26 grams of carbohydrates

2 grams of protein Blue Diamond Oven Roasted Sea Salt Almonds: 1 oz (24 nuts) Hollis Johnson Nuts are high in healthy fats and protein, but you might be surprised how few of them are in a serving. Just an ounce of Blue Diamond almonds has: 170 calories

15 grams of fat

5 grams of carbohydrates

6 grams of protein Lay's Classic Potato Chips: 1 oz (15 chips) Hollis Johnson This one's just depressing. Fifteen lays potato chips -- yes, 15 -- have: 160 calories

10g fat

15g carbs

2g protein Double Stuf Oreos: 2 cookies Hollis Johnson Two Double Stuf Oreos have roughly: 140 calories

7 grams of fat

21 grams of carbs

> 1 gram of protein Uncle Ben's White Rice: 1 cup Hollis Johnson A piled-high handful of Uncle Ben's white rice has: 250 calories

2.5 grams of fat

52 grams of carbohydrates

5 grams of protein Wishbone Italian Salad Dressing: 2 tbsp Hollis Johnson If you typically douse your 'healthy' salad in multiple containers of salad dressing, you might want to scale back a bit. Just two large spoonfuls of Wishbone Italian have: 80 calories

7g fat

4g carbs

0g protein Oscar Meyer Oven Roasted Turkey Breast: 2 oz Hollis Johnson Sandwiches stacked high with fresh sliced deli meat are a New York City staple, but the nutrition label on the back of most sandwich meat gives the profile for just two ounces of the stuff, which in this case has: 50 cals

1g fat

1g carbs

9g protein Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Crackers: 55 fish Hollis Johnson A handful, or precisely 55 Goldfish, has: 140 calories

5g fat

20g carbs

3g protein Planters Tropical Nut and Fruit Trail Mix: 1/4 cup Hollis Johnson Along with granola, trail mix is touted as a quick source of healthy energy. But beware the serving sizes. Just a quarter-cup of Planter's Tropical nut and fruit mix -- the amount that would fit in a single hand -- has: 150 cals

10g fat

5g carbs

4g protein Sargento Sliced Cheddar Cheese: 1 slice Hollis Johnson Sometimes there's nothing more satisfying than a classic grilled cheese and cup of tomato soup for lunch. But keep in mind that just a single slice of cheddar has: 80 calories

7g fat

0g carbs

5g protein *In May 2016, the FDA announced that it was updating its serving sizes to better reflect how much of these snack foods we actually eat. Those changes are expected to go into effect next summer.

