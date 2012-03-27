Here's What $1.5 Million Will Buy In Housing Markets Around The US

Photo: Zillow

In Michigan, $1.5 million buys a custom-built log house, complete with perks such as a heated floor and Jacuzzi.And in Arizona, that same amount buys a house that comes with its own mountain.



But it’s a tighter squeeze in New York, where $1.5 million buys a two-bedroom apartment. At least it’s within walking distance of Central Park.

Our friends at Zillow helped us figure out what a home buyer can get for around $1.5 million in real estate markets across the country.

