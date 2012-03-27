Here's What $1.5 Million Will Buy In Housing Markets Around The US

Abby Rogers
In Michigan, $1.5 million buys a custom-built log house, complete with perks such as a heated floor and Jacuzzi.And in Arizona, that same amount buys a house that comes with its own mountain.

But it’s a tighter squeeze in New York, where $1.5 million buys a two-bedroom apartment. At least it’s within walking distance of Central Park.

Our friends at Zillow helped us figure out what a home buyer can get for around $1.5 million in real estate markets across the country.

In Carmel, Calif., $1.5 million buys 1.38 acres on a private road that boast views of the valley, a pool, and a detached guest house

In Eatonton, Ga., $1.5 million buys a four-bedroom lakefront home that includes a sauna, wine cellar, and boat dock

In Boston, $1.5 million buys a four-level South End brownstone complete with a chef's kitchen, four bedrooms, and roof deck rights

In Pinckney, Mich., $1.5 million buys a custom-built log home complete with two wood fireplaces, a two-person Jacuzzi, and heated floors

In Lynnwood, Wash., $1.5 million buys a four-bedroom Lake Serene home that boasts an oversized deck and open kitchen

In Fort Worth, Texas, $1.5 million buys a five-bedroom home that boasts nine-foot ceilings, a formal dining room, and wood floors

In New York City, $1.5 million buys a two-bedroom apartment just one block from Central Park. The apartment includes walk-in closets and hardwood floors

In Chicago, $1.574 million buys a four-bedroom Victorian home in West Lincoln Park, complete with an eat-in kitchen and rear deck

In Tucson, Ariz., $1.5 million buys a five-bedroom house that sits on 6 acres near the Agua Caliente foothills. The house even has its own mountain in the foothills.

In Miami Beach, Fla., $1.5 million buys a two-bedroom condo with ocean views, gourmet kitchen, and large living room

In Washington DC, $1.525 million buys a four-bedroom townhouse, complete with a patio and detached two-car garage

In Spring Park, Minn., $1.595 million buys a private peninsula on Lake Minnetonka. The five-bedroom house also features a detached garage and lake views from nearly every room

In Studio City, Calif., $1.5 million buys a five-bedroom, five-bathroom house that boasts an open floor plan and four-car attached garage

In Jacksonville, Fla., $1.5 million buys a six-bedroom house that was completely renovated in 2010. The house boasts eucalyptus wood flooring and a solarium

In Boston, $1.495 million buys a four-bedroom Federal Period condo that includes a media room, fenced patio, and eat-in kitchen

Looking for something a little cheaper?

