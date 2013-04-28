What 14 Now-Popular Websites Used To Look Like

Alyson Shontell

Duling.orgWhat did LinkedIn look like the first time you visited the site in 2003? How’d The New York Times’ homepage look back in 1996?

We found the earliest versions of some of the most visited websites today, like Facebook, Google, and The Huffington Post.

Here’s what the sites looked like then, and what they look like now. Web design has come a long way.

LinkedIn - Then (May 2003)

LinkedIn - Now

Google - Then (1998)

Google - Now

The Huffington Post - Then (On the day of its launch, May 2005)

The Huffington Post - Now

Myspace - Then (October 2003)

Myspace - Now

YouTube - Then (May 2005)

YouTube - Now

Twitter - Then (October 2006)

Twitter - Now

Yahoo! - Then (1994)

Yahoo! - Now

AOL - Then (version 2.0 in 1994 and 1.0 disk)

AOL - Now

Digg - Then (2004)

Digg - Now

The New York Times - Then (1996)

The New York Times - Now

eBay - Then (as Auction Web in 1997)

eBay - Now

Facebook - Then (2004)

Facebook - Now

Silicon Alley Insider (pre-Business Insider) then:

Business Insider now:

