What 12 highly successful people eat for breakfast

Reuters/Olivia Harris Virgin Group billionaire Richard Branson.

How do the most successful people start their days?

From getting up early to exercise routines, the mornings are an important time to reflect and get your mind and body ready for the day ahead.

This includes getting the fuel you need to face the world.

From Richard Branson’s morning fruit salad and grains to the CEO of Whole Foods’ healthy smoothie, here’s what 12 successful people eat for breakfast every day.

Vivian Giang contributed to an earlier version of this article.

