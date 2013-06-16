What 100 Years Of Change Looks Like [INFOGRAPHIC]

Tyler Durden

As we rapidly approach the 100 year anniversary of the Federal Reserve (signed into law on December 23, 1913) and the 16th amendment (ushering in that IRS favourite – the income tax) a question arises: what was life like a century ago?

Conveniently, the following infographic breaks down some of the main ways in which life has changed in the past 100 years: from life expectancy, to marriage, education, employment, wages, entertainment, sport, and shopping (we finally find a time when JCPenney was actually popular), all the key ways in which the world and life in the U.S. has changed in the past century are mapped out. 

Then vs. Now

Source: MoneyChoice.org

