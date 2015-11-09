This is what 100 perfect selfies look like

Ever wonder how to snap a selfie that will break the internet? Luckily for you, a computer figure out how to do it.

A new artificial intelligence (AI) system built by a Stanford University researcher Andrej Karpathy looked at two million selfies and figured out which ones are most likely to get a lot of love.

Below are the cream of the crop — the top 100 of 50,000 images. Notice that of the best 100 selfies, not a single man is included, and there are very few people of colour.

Here’s a few tips the program came up with for women wanting to take selfies just like these, according to Karpathy’s blog post about the project:

1) Be female.

2) Show your long hair.

3) Take it alone.

4) Use a light background or a filter: Selfies that were very washed out, filtered black and white, or had a border got more likes. According to Karpathy, ” over-saturated lighting … often makes the face look much more uniform and faded out.”

5) Crop the image so your forehead gets cut off and your face is prominently in the middle third of the photo. Some of the “best” selfies are also slightly tilted.

And here are the male images that did the best, you can see similar trends cropping up, especially the number of images with white borders. But the rules do change slightly — the male images more frequently included the whole head and shoulders, Karpathy writes.

On the other hand, the worst images, or the selfies that probably wouldn’t get as many likes, were group shots, badly lit, and often too close up.

So if you want your selfie to get a lot of love, make sure you follow the rules above. Read more about the program’s creation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.