STUDY: 10 Words Advertisers Should Use That Dramatically Increase Consumer Trust

Neuromarketing reports on a study “On the Potential for Advertising to Facilitate Trust in the Advertised Brand” which showed that trust scores jumped as much as 33% when advertisers used the phrase:



“You can trust us to do the job for you.”

…That phrase caused people to rate the firm in the ad higher in every category:

Fair Price – Up 7%

Caring – Up 11%

Fair Treatment – Up 20%

Quality – Up 30%

Competency – Up 33%

