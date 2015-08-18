Kate Middleton is a whiskey fan and Cleopatra used to bathe in wine — here are the surprising favourite drinks of 10 popular royals

WPA Pool / Getty Kate Middleton is reportedly a fan of Jack Daniels.

Some of history’s most powerful kings, queens, and members of royal families have been known for their unique drinking habits.

While some, like Princess Diana, only sipped on Peach Bellinis from time to time, others, like Catherine II (later known to the world as Catherine the Great), became renowned for their surprising drinking abilities.

Below, see the favourite drinks of 10 popular royals, from Kate Middleton to Cleopatra.

Kate Middleton: Jack Daniels

Skye Gould and Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

One of Kate’s favourite drinks to sip is reportedly Jack Daniels, although it’s a close call between the “Crack Baby,” a mix of passion-fruit juice, vodka, and champagne that the couple was said to regularly drink at the nightclub Boujis.

Source: Telegraph

Princess Diana of Wales: Peach Bellini

Skye Gould and Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Princess Diana was said to have been partial to a peach Bellini, enjoying them the night she famously snuck out while dressed as a man with Freddie Mercury.

Source: Daily Mail

Prince Charles: Laphroaig malt

Skye Gould and Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

The prince loves Laphroaig malt and even has a special Highgrove edition of the whiskey from Islay that he sells in his Gloucestershire estate shop.

Source: The Daily Meal

Prince Philip: Boddingtons beer

Skye Gould and Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Prince Phillip is an avid beer lover, with Boddingtons being his favourite. He loves beer so much that he is even said to have muttered “get me a beer” when he was offered fine wines by the former Prime Minister, Giuliano Amato, at a dinner in Rome.

Source: Telegraph

Queen Elizabeth: Gin and Dubonnet

Skye Gould and Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

The queen’s mother drank this drink of three parts Dubonnet, seven parts gin, and a splash of lemon every day. The Queen developed a love for the drink too, enjoying a gin and Dubonnet before lunch and even before bed sometimes.

Source: Daily Mail

King Edward VII: Berry Bros. and Rudd’s King’s Ginger

Skye Gould and Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

The mixture of ginger, honey, and a base of brandy was made specifically for the king after his doctor visited the British company and asked for a liquor to help cure the king of health problems. They kept producing it for the royal family for years until finally opening it up for consumers.

Source: The Atlantic

Catherine the Great: Imperial Russian Stout

Skye Gould and Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Britain started exporting beers to the Russian imperial court when Peter the Great developed a love for them after touring Europe in 1698. Catherine the Great drank this beer regularly and according to beer historian Pete Brown, she prided herself on being able to drink as much of it as any Englishman.

Source: BBC

Queen Victoria: Single malt whiskey and claret

Skye Gould and Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Many found the queen’s mix of claret and malt whisky disgusting, but it remained one of her favourite drinks. She also enjoyed beer, with her servants averaging eight pints of beer every day.

Source: Daily Mail

Napoleon Bonaparte: Chambertin wine

Skye Gould and Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Napoleon loved the wine so much that he is famously reported to have said, “nothing makes the future look so rosy as to contemplate it through a glass of Chambertin.”

Source: Worth Brothers/Derby Telegraph

Cleopatra: Wine

Skye Gould and Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Cleopatra is said to have had such a love of wine that she would sometimes even bathe in it.

Source: NBC News

Talia Avakian contributed to an earlier version of this story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.