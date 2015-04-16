WHERE ARE THEY NOW: What 10 famous Internet meme stars look like in real life, and what they're up to

Did you watch the NCAA tournament this year? If so, you might recognise the woman on the right.

She became known as “Crying piccolo girl” online just moments after her tear-strewn face was shown on live television following the loss of her Villanova Wildcats to NC State.

The woman, Roxanne Chalifoux, is one of a few people who have accidentally experienced Internet fame. Her face was turned into a meme, along with the Overly-Attached Girlfriend, Scumbag Steve, and Grumpy Cat.

Memes are often photos that become cultural symbols; they’re passed around the Internet and tweaked by millions of viewers as they go along. Often, memes start with a theme and have text laid on top of an image to describe that theme in a witty way. The Reddit community is responsible for creating and popularising many memes. Even Obama has been a meme victim.

What do all of these Internet meme stars look like when they’re not captured in awkward moments or changed in Photoshop?

Meet the stars of your favourite memes, and what they look like in real life.

