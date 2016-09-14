What 1 minute of unplanned downtime costs major industries

Unplanned work stoppages cost global industries billions of dollars in lost revenue. Downtime can be caused by everything from weather delays and cybercrime to equipment breakdowns.

Susceptibility to failure persists, particularly as it relates to factories. According to some estimates, more than 90% of machines in factories globally are not network-connected, and the vast majority are more than 15-years-old.

Check out the graphic below to see how much money is lost in a few major industries for just one minute of downtime:

