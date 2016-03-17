What $1 million will buy in Sydney's property market

It’s not easy getting your foot into Sydney’s property market.

Since the GFC, median house prices in Sydney have been on an incredible trajectory growing four times faster than wages and five times the rate of inflation.

But if it’s any consolation for homebuyers, there have been signs of cooling with sentiment towards residential property throughout Australia dropping late last year and expectations that Sydney’s once-hot housing market would see single digit growth rates in 2016.

Recent data shows that house prices in Sydney have risen 1.5% so far for 2016 with median prices sitting at 807,500 for houses and $665,000 for units.

We decided to compile a list to see how much property you could get with a million dollars in Sydney from the CBD, Eastern and Western suburbs, North Shore and Northern Beaches through to The Shire and Hills District.

We’ve set some parameters for the chosen properties making sure that they’re under 40km from Sydney’s centre with an advertised price between $950,000 and $1,050,000.

While a million dollars can buy you a cosy two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in the heart of Sydney, or a 2.85m wide terrace in Surry Hills, it can also get you a three bedder in Sutherland or a four bedroom family home in Castle Hill, 30 kilometres from the city centre.

Here’s a look at what you can get with $1 million.

