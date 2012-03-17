WHARTON PROFESSOR: If You Don't Want To Be Replaced, You Better Invest In Yourself

Photo: KnowledgeAtWharton/ YouTube

Gone are the days when you could get a job at company and get comfortable for the next 25 years as you work your way to the top. Now, nothing is guaranteed and it’s up to you to make sure you remain relevant.Wharton professor Peter Cappelli says individuals need to take charge of their career planning and take proactive steps to maintain the skill sets they’ll need to succeed.



“It used to be that the company decided when it was time for you to change jobs, when you got a development assignment. That’s sort of out the window now. And I think increasingly what we see is that people who want opportunity inside a company to learn new skills have to negotiate for it.”

With fewer people sticking around any one company after two or three years, it just doesn’t make sense for an employer to invest time and money to train people for new positions. Instead, Cappelli says there’s a shift to hiring from the outside to get the skills they need.

That means if you want opportunities in a company, you need to make that investment.

“If you can figure out what skills will be hot, if you can figure out a way to get your skills tooled up quickly, you can really put yourself in a great position,” says Cappelli.

Going back to school for an MBA is one way to do this.

