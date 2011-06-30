Here's Why You Should Get Your Wharton MBA In San Francisco

Photo: Wharton on Flickr

Wharton Business School’s West Coast campus is moving to a beautiful new site, to the historic Hills Plaza building on the San Francisco waterfront.MBA students will be attending the new campus by early 2012.

The school needed more space for its San Francisco MBA students, since there has been such a surge in demand from Silicon Valley and West coast executives.

The new site has sweeping views of the San Francisco Bay. Amazing.

