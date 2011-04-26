Pwned! Zynga Poaches EA's COO

Zynga just poached Electronic Arts COO John Schappert, Reuters reports.



The new gig is quite a turnaround for Schappert.

It was only a year ago last month that he was a loyal EA soldier, telling conference-goers that the future of the gaming business was still big store-bought franchises like The Sims or Madden Football.

These days, Zynga has a bigger market cap than EA and is quickly becoming an industry leader.

Of course, part of Zynga’s success has been its ability to launch the “Ville” franchises – CityVille, FrontierVille, FishVille, and FarmVille.

Confused how something as brainless as those games could be the backbone for such a powerful gaming company?

Read: How A Stupid Facebook Game Makes Zynga Millions

