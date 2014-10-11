A 58-Foot Long Fin Whale With Huge Bite Marks Has Washed Up On Long Island

A whale washed ashore on Long Island on Oct. 9, with bite marks “bigger than a Chihuahua,” Kim Durham of the Riverhead Foundation told Newsday.

Gothamist reports that the 58-foot fin whale was discovered around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9, near the campgrounds at Smith County Park in Shirley, NY. For reference, that’s about 77 miles from New York City.

Google Maps The fin whale washed ashore at Smith County Park in Shirley, NY, about 77 miles from the New York City.

Durham said that the creature was missing most of its skin, and was in an advanced state of decomposition. The bite marks indicated that “large sea animals, possibly a shark, had fed on the carcass post-mortem,” Durham added. The fin whale’s only natural predator, apart from humans, is the orca whale.