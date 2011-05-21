100 Whales Are About To Beach Themselves Off The Coast Of Scotland

Photo: SPCA

Marine animal experts are rushing to keep 100 pilot whales from stranding themselves on Loch Carnan off the coast of Scotland.Calum Watt of the Scottish Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals tells the Guardian:



“When pilot whales come inshore there is a very strong chance some among the group are sick or injured.

“We believe around 20 of these whales have severe head injuries but at this stage we aren’t sure of the cause. One possibility is these injuries were sustained during a previous attempt to strand themselves.

“Pilot whales have extremely strong social bonds, which sadly means healthy whales within the pod will follow sick and injured whales on to the shore.“

