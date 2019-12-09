At least 5 dead after a New Zealand volcano erupted unexpectedly, sending ash plumes 12,000 feet into the air

DigitalGlobe via Getty Images via Getty Images DigitalGlobe via Getty Images satellite image of Whakaari, White Island, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand.

At least five people are dead and several others injured after one of New Zealand’s most active volcanoes erupted on Monday afternoon local time, sending huge plumes of smoke into the sky.

New Zealand’s geological monitoring agency, GeoNet, said the eruption began at around 2:11 p.m. on Whakaari, also known as White Island.

According to the agency, the volcano sent ash plumes 12,000 feet into the air.

New Zealand police officials said, around 6 p.m. on the night of the explosion, that the area is too dangerous for rescuers to try to retrieve anybody.

At least five people are dead and several others were injured after one of New Zealand’s most active volcanoes erupted on Monday, sending huge plumes of smoke into the sky.

The eruption occurred at Whakaari, also known as White Island, which is located about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the east coast of country’s North Island.

According to New Zealand’s geological monitoring agency, GeoNet, the eruption began at around 2:11 p.m. local time.

Activity at the volcano diminished after the short-lived eruption.

At a press conference around 6 p.m. local time, New Zealand Police confirmed that at least five people died, while others were being treated in nearby hospitals for burns.

Police added it is still too early to confirm how many people are involved and how many people are still on the island.

Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims said that the volcano is currently too unstable for rescuers to enter.

“It is important that we consider the health and safety of those who are going to rescue those on the island,” said Tims.

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said that about 100 people were believed to have been on the island when the volcano erupted, according to the New Zealand Herald. That figure was around double an earlier estimate of 50 given by police..

“All our thoughts are with those affected at this stage,” Ardern said on Monday afternoon after a cabinet meeting.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency said that the immediate vicinity of the volcano remains hazardous.

Whakaari/White Island is erupting. More information soon. pic.twitter.com/B5m4BSa4bt — GeoNet (@geonet) December 9, 2019

GeoNet said the volcano sent ash plumes 12,000 feet into the air.

A no-fly zone has been established above the island.

According to GNS Science, New Zealand’s geoscience agency, White Island has been New Zealand’s most continuously active volcano for the last 40 years.

