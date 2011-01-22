WGL Holdings Hires new IR head

WGL Holdings has announced the appointment of Douglas Bonawitz as the company’s new head of IR.

Bonawitz takes up his new post on February 1 and replaces Robert Dennis, who will retire on the same date.

In his new role, Bonawitz will have responsibility for WGL Holdings‘ communication with the investment community and private investors. He will also be charged with risk assessment activities, including making sure the company complies with its SOX obligations.

Bonawitz started his career at Ford Motor Company. He later moved to Whirlpool Corporation, where he spent 15 years in a number of different finance roles, such as CFO of subsidiary Whirlpool Mexico.

The recipient of a BA in economics from Michigan State University, Bonawitz also has an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University.

‘Doug’s impressive career accomplishments will serve him well in his new position and the company will benefit from his wealth of finance experience,’ says Vincent Ammann, CFO of WGL Holdings.

‘Bob is leaving Washington Gas after demonstrating his agility in a number of different assignments over the years. Like Bob, Doug has demonstrated an ability, throughout his career, to master new and diverse challenges, so we look forward to the quality and expertise he will bring immediately to his new role with our company.’

Executives from Washington, DC-headquartered WGL Holdings are gathered today at the NYSE for an analyst meeting.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.