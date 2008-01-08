WGA To Golden Globes: No Writers (Or Stars) For You

The clock is ticking on NBC’s Hollywood Sunday glamour-fest, The Golden Globes, one of the highest-rated telecasts of the year. Dick Clark Productions, which produces the show for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is incensed that the Writers Guild of America won’t do an interim deal with them to allow the Sunday telecast to go forward — especially now that they’ve done a deal with David Letterman’s Worldwide Pants, United Artists, and are now in talks with The Weinstein Co. and Lionsgate.

Hollywood producers are considering filing complaints with the National labour Relations Board for unfair labour practices. But the WGA tells the NY Times they’re completely within their rights to “take into account our strategic concerns and objectives” in determining how (and when) to deal with each company. Read: we can squeeze NBC U if we want to.

Meanwhile, the Director’s Guild of America starts their talks this week, led by Gil Cates, producer of the Academy Awards. The DGA has struck only once; for three hours in 1987.

