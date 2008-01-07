WGA in Talks With Weinstein Co, Encircling Networks

The Post reports that the WGA is now in talks with the Weinstein Co about an “interim” deal similar to the one the WGA is working toward with Tom Cruise’s UA. Michael Learmonth reported last night that this would likely be the WGA’s next move:

January 6, 2008 — The Weinstein Co. is in talks with the Writers Guild of America about a deal that would allow the movie studio to hire striking Hollywood scribes for its film projects…The studio is said to be waiting for Tom Cruise’s United Artists to announce a similar interim pact with union leaders before it agrees to do the same…The deal is said to be a “me-too” agreement, meaning the Weinsteins would agree to adopt whatever terms the writers and the producers ultimately reach.



The WGA is trying to increase pressure on the major networks by signing deals with the smaller independents. Although the strategy is putting some writers back to work, it has not yet forced the studios back to the bargaining table (leaving the WGA with nothing to do but whine about Jay Leno’s “writing” his monologue).

