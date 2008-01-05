WGA Bashes Leno, Lehman For CNET? LOV, NAPS

The WGA’s divide-and-conquer strategy failed, so now it has branded Jay Leno a scab for jotting down monologue. Will the absurdity ever end? Only when the splintering WGA finally admits it has lost and throws in the towel.

Napster (NAPS) jacks prices 30% in last-ditch attempt to save self.

Slow-growing JDate parent Spark Networks (LOV) seeks sugar daddy. (Disclosure: I own some).

Confronted with impressive growth stats, Mahalo-Calacanis bashers change tune: Now ridicule company as being dependent on Google (instead of being a ridiculous idea that never had a chance).

Lehman Brothers buying CNET? SEC filing shows Lehman has acquired 6.1% stake. Perhaps Lehman will encourage CNET to more seriously consider our Offer and Restructuring Plan.

