WGA Bashes Leno, Lehman For CNET? LOV, NAPS

The WGA’s divide-and-conquer strategy failed, so now it has branded Jay Leno a scab for jotting down monologue. Will the absurdity ever end? Only when the splintering WGA finally admits it has lost and throws in the towel.
Napster (NAPS) jacks prices 30% in last-ditch attempt to save self.
Slow-growing JDate parent Spark Networks (LOV) seeks sugar daddy. (Disclosure: I own some).
Confronted with impressive growth stats, Mahalo-Calacanis bashers change tune: Now ridicule company as being dependent on Google (instead of being a ridiculous idea that never had a chance).
Lehman Brothers buying CNET? SEC filing shows Lehman has acquired 6.1% stake. Perhaps Lehman will encourage CNET to more seriously consider our Offer and Restructuring Plan.
