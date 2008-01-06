WGA and Strike: More Pathetic By the Minute

NBC (GE) intelligently capitalises on the WGA’s boneheaded branding of Jay Leno as a scab for jotting down notes for his monologue. One wonders when the hapless writers, who are now suffering at the hands of not only the studios but dumb tactical WGA mistakes, will walk out on their own union.

NBC Statement, via Variety:

NBC shares America’s enthusiasm for Jay Leno’s return. It is unfortunate that the WGA is contemplating plans to “investigate” Jay’s authorship of his Tonight Show monologue. The WGA agreement clearly permits Jay to create and perform his own monologue. The enforcement of strike rules against Jay in these circumstances would violate the Federal labour laws.



See Also: WGA Grasping at Straws With Leno Protest

