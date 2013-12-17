The Combined Value Of The World's Stock Markets Has Reached A Record High

It’s well-known that the U.S. stock market breached all-time record levels repeatedly in recent months.

But what about the rest of the world?

According to new data from the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the combined market cap of the world’s major stock markets hit an all-time high in November.

We first read about this on Professor Mark Perry’s Carpe Diem blog. Here’s Perry:

As of the end of November, the total value of equities in those 58 major stock markets reached $US63.4 trillion and set several milestones. First, global equity value reached a new all-time record high in November, and second, exceeded for the first time the previous all-time record monthly high of $US62.8 trillion for global equity valuation in October 2007, several months before the global economic slowdown and financial crisis started, and caused global equity values to plummet by more than 50% (and by almost $US34 trillion), from $US62.8 trillion at the end of 2007 to only $US29.1 trillion by early 2009…

Read more from Perry at AEI-Ideas.org.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.