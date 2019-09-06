WeWork could cut its valuation in half to about $20 billion after intense scepticism of its business and CEO — and it might delay its IPO

Reuters Adam Neumann, the CEO of WeWork.

WeWork’s parent company is considering a valuation of about $US20 billion for its initial public offering, according to reports from The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg.

That would amount to roughly half of WeWork’s $US47 billion valuation from its most recent private round of funding.

SoftBank, one of the company’s biggest investors, may infuse more capital.

A further SoftBank investment could allow WeWork to delay its IPO until 2020, The Journal reported.

WeWork’s parent company, The We Company, is eyeing a valuation of about $US20 billion in its initial public offering, according to reports from Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal. That would be a dramatic drop in value of about 50% from its most recent private valuation.

The company could also delay its IPO to 2020, according to The Journal.

The Journal’s report pegs the proposed IPO valuation at close to $US20 billion, while Bloomberg says the firm is considering a valuation between $US20 billion and $US30 billion. PitchBook lists the company’s most recent private valuation at $US47 billion.

A representative for The We Company declined to provide a comment for this story. The valuation could be subject to change since the company is still discussing the share sale terms, Bloomberg reported.

SoftBank, one of The We Company’s biggest investors, may purchase a significant amount of the $US3 billion to $US4 billion in shares the company is expected to sell in its IPO raise, serving as an anchor investor, according to The Journal. Another possibility is that SoftBank could infuse more capital into the startup that would allow it to delay its IPO until 2020, The Journal said, citing sources familiar with the conversations.

The We Company’s CEO, Adam Neumann, reportedly flew to Tokyo to meet with SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son to discuss these options.

The We Company publicly filed its IPO paperwork in August, confirming what has been one of the most hotly anticipated market debuts of the year.

Remaining questions about WeWork and its CEO

Leading up to the IPO, various aspects of The We Company’s business have come under scrutiny, including its valuation, its business model, and even its CEO. While its S-1 filing from August answered some questions about the company and its business model, it left others wide open and prompted some concerns.

Among the biggest uncertainties involves how The We Company identifies itself, as it seems to straddle the line between being a technology startup and a real-estate company. The We Company, for example, has purchased software startups to boost its data-analytics offerings, but its business model is largely driven by renting office space to tenants.

There’s also the question of what could happen to WeWork in the event of an economic recession, which could cause tenants to save money by cutting back on office space – the crux of WeWork’s business model. Neumann, however, told Business Insider earlier this year that WeWork would be well positioned in such a scenario. That’s because, he said, his company offered office space at a lower rate than competitors, therefore appealing for companies looking to slash costs.

Neumann himself has raised some red flags for investors, however, through moves such as purchasing buildings and leasing them back to WeWork and raising $US700 million over the past five years by selling off his WeWork shares. WeWork has also lost nearly a dozen of its human resources managers over the last year, with several reporting disagreements or clashes with Neumann or company co-president Jen Berrent, according to The Information.

Among the most recent developments in the story leading up to WeWork’s IPO has been the revelation that The We Company retrieved the $US5.9 million it initially paid to Neumann to retain the trademark rights to the word “we” as part of its re-branding ahead of its IPO.

The New York University marketing professor Scott Galloway poked some criticism at the company’s move to pay Neumann so much for the trademark in his initial analysis following the S-1 filing.

“Adam also owned the rights to the ‘We’ trademark, which the firm decided they must own and paid the founder/CEO $US5.9 million for the rights,” Galloway wrote. “The rights to a name nearly identical to the name of the firm where he’s the founder/CEO and largest shareholder. YOU. CAN’T. MAKE. THIS. S—. UP.”

The company also recently added former Uber executive Frances Frei to its board of directors, which made Frei the first female board member after WeWork faced some backlash for its board which previously consisted only of men.

The move, however, might not be enough to satisfy critics, according to Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

“WeWork won’t change investor perception of the company by giving a board seat to one woman who cynics see as adding little more than weak cover to poorly-governed companies,” Gordon said via email to Business Insider.

The buzzy coworking startup hasn’t said when it will list, but it’s expected to start its IPO road show next week, according to Bloomberg.

With additional reporting by Graham Rapier

