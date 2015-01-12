Here's What It's Like To Work Out Of WeWork, The $5 Billion Startup That Rents Space To Other Startups

Business Insider WeWork is now worth $US5 billion.

WeWork is a four-year-old company that rents office space to startups and entrepreneurs. Tenants get their own office, but share the rest of the area, like the bathroom and kitchen.

It sounds like a simple idea, but WeWork — with 25 offices worldwide — is now one of the most valuable startups in the world: last month, it raised $US355 million at a $US5 billion valuation.

We visited its two office spaces in San Francisco this week, and were blown away by how nice they were.

