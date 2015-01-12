Here's What It's Like To Work Out Of WeWork, The $5 Billion Startup That Rents Space To Other Startups

Business InsiderWeWork is now worth $US5 billion.
WeWork is a four-year-old company that rents office space to startups and entrepreneurs. Tenants get their own office, but share the rest of the area, like the bathroom and kitchen.
It sounds like a simple idea, but WeWork — with 25 offices worldwide — is now one of the most valuable startups in the world: last month, it raised $US355 million at a $US5 billion valuation.
We visited its two office spaces in San Francisco this week, and were blown away by how nice they were.
WeWork's newest San Francisco office is at 25 Taylor Street. It's in the Mid-Market district of San Francisco, a downtown area that's getting gentrified.
WeWork uses the whole building. We started from the 7th floor and were greeted by this huge open space.
The floor space is pretty straightforward. All the cubicles are leased out by different companies. The Golden Gate office has about 150 companies as tenants.
Buzzfeed is one of the tenants here. Other big companies like Bloomberg, Getty Images, and Qualcomm Ventures have offices, too.
This is what a standard room looks like. Since most tenants are startups, they rent out small spaces, like this two-desk cubicle.
They have bigger rooms, too, like this four-desk office. All members sign monthly contracts. Each desk costs on average $400 to $600 a month.
A lot of offices are occupied by one person, like this one. These are mostly law offices or accountants.
There are also some really big offices with their own couch. The number of people in each office ranges from one to 20, WeWork says.
It was hard to find any empty rooms. WeWork says there's a wait list of 300 people at the Golden Gate office, and they have to wait on average two to three months to get a spot.
The walls are decorated with cool art pieces. There's definitely a hip vibe throughout the whole building.
This was our favourite floor. The big couch and stairwell in the middle give off a relaxed yet professional feel to it.
This is one of the small conference rooms. Every conference room is equipped with a big flat screen.
Here's the other WeWork branch in San Francisco. This one is on 2nd street, in the SOMA area. Once upon a time, Business Insider had its west coast office here.
The kitchen is a lot smaller, too. But it has everything you'd expect, like a microwave, coffee machine, and a fridge.
Smaller conference rooms, too. There seem to be more single-person offices in the SOMA branch than in the Golden Gate office.
The only big common area at the SOMA office is this one on the ground floor. There are also pool tables in the basement.
