WeWork shelves IPO for now under new leadership

WeWork is shelving its initial public offering after a tumultuous six weeks that saw its co-founder and CEO step down.

The flexible office space company still plans to go public in the future, its new co-CEOs said in a Monday statement.

WeWork is postponing its initial public offering indefinitely.

The flexible office company still plans to operate as a public company in the future, its co-CEOs said in a Monday statement.



Co-CEOs Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham said, “We have decided to postpone our IPO to focus on our core business, the fundamentals of which remain strong. We are as committed as ever to serving our members, enterprise customers, landlord partners, employees and shareholders. We have every intention to operate WeWork as a public company and look forward to revisiting the public equity markets in the future.”

WeWork bonds hit a record low on the news that the ocmpany is holding off its IPO.

The company capped off a tumultuous lead-up to an IPO last week, when co-founder and CEO Adam Neumann stepped down, replaced by Minson and Gunningham.

After WeWork parent The We Company filed to go public on August 14, it faced intense scrutiny of its finances and leadership from potential investors, the media, and business giants like Sam Zell.

Concerns included WeWork’s path to profitability, conflicts of interest, and Neumann’s ability to lead a public company. In the first half of the year, WeWork had a loss of $US690 million on $US1.5 billion in revenue.

The company considered cutting its valuation by more than 50%, outsted Neumann, delayed its IPO on September 17, then ultimately withdrew its filing to go public on September 30.

Founded in 2010, WeWork has exploded from a single outpost in New York to 528 locations in 111 cities. Its business focus has matured along the way. Previously known for loud, open rooms with communal desks for millennial entrepreneurs, the company now does about 40% of its business with companies with over 500 employees, offering corporate build-outs and private floors for the likes of BlackRock and Microsoft.

