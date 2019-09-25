WeWork has acquired 21 startups in the last four years, from a college messaging service to a real estate investing app. Here's everything WeWork has bought.

Megan Hernbroth
Jackal Pan / GettyWeWork CEO Adam Neumann

Embattled coworking startup WeWork has been on something of a shopping spree.

Before delaying its IPO and finding itself in the middle of a potential boardroom coup, the young startup was snapping up a wide variety of startups. According to Pitchbook data, WeWork has acquired 21 companies since 2015.

The details of many of those deals were never made public – but we know that WeWork paid about $US40 million for Flatiron School, an online coding school, and that it made what’s likely its biggest deal ever when it spent $US500 million for a Singapore-based coworking startup called Spacemob.

Read More:

Meet Ron Fisher, the SoftBank executive on WeWork’s board leading the campaign to oust CEO Adam Neumann

Many, if not most, of those startups have fit squarely within WeWork’s core coworking business. All told, WeWork has acquired multiple office management startups, ranging from construction software and architecture design firms, to marketing tools and messaging services.

But some acquisitions don’t fit as nicely, including WeWork’s 2016 purchase of a large stake in a Spanish company that makes wave pools. WeWork’s cofounder and CEO Adam Neumann, who is now under scrutiny for potential misuse of company funds and questionable investing practices, is an avid surfer.

According to Pitchbook and LinkedIn, many founders whose companies were acquired did not stay on to work for Neumann at WeWork, which Business Insider recently reported had a “cultish” culture that did not favour outsiders.

WeWork did not return Business Insider’s request for comment.

Here are the 21 startups WeWork has acquired since 2015, according to Pitchbook data.

Case

WeWorkCase founder David Fano

Welkio

Welkio

FieldLens

Fieldlens

Spacemob

WeWork

Unomy

Unomy

Flatiron School

WeWork
  • What it did: Online coding school
  • Amount: $US40 million
  • Deal date: October 2017
  • Founder: Adam Enbar

Wavegarden

Getty

Meetup

Meetup

Conductor

Twitter
  • What it did: SEO marketing software
  • Amount: Undisclosed but was privately valued at $US125 million
  • Deal date: March 2018
  • Founder: Bennett Theimann

LTB

LinkedIn

Naked Hub

WeWork

MissionU

Pencils of PromiseMissionU founder Adam Braun
  • What it did: Alternative education software
  • Amount: Undisclosed, but had been privately valued at $US27 million
  • Deal date: May 2018
  • Founder: Adam Braun

Designation Labs

LinkedIn

Teem

WeWork

Euclid Analytics

Euclid Analytics

Managed by Q

Managed By Q

Islands Media

AppAdvice

Prolific Interactive

LinkedIn

Waltz

Waltz
  • What it did: Real estate investing app
  • Amount: Undisclosed, but privately valued at $US3.58 million
  • Deal date: June 2019
  • Founder: Matthew Kopel

SpaceIQ

SpaceIQ

Spacious

Hollis Johnson

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.