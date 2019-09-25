WeWork has acquired 21 startups in the last four years, from a college messaging service to a real estate investing app. Here's everything WeWork has bought.

Jackal Pan / Getty WeWork CEO Adam Neumann

Embattled coworking startup WeWork has been on something of a shopping spree.

Before delaying its IPO and finding itself in the middle of a potential boardroom coup, the young startup was snapping up a wide variety of startups. According to Pitchbook data, WeWork has acquired 21 companies since 2015.

The details of many of those deals were never made public – but we know that WeWork paid about $US40 million for Flatiron School, an online coding school, and that it made what’s likely its biggest deal ever when it spent $US500 million for a Singapore-based coworking startup called Spacemob.

Many, if not most, of those startups have fit squarely within WeWork’s core coworking business. All told, WeWork has acquired multiple office management startups, ranging from construction software and architecture design firms, to marketing tools and messaging services.

But some acquisitions don’t fit as nicely, including WeWork’s 2016 purchase of a large stake in a Spanish company that makes wave pools. WeWork’s cofounder and CEO Adam Neumann, who is now under scrutiny for potential misuse of company funds and questionable investing practices, is an avid surfer.

According to Pitchbook and LinkedIn, many founders whose companies were acquired did not stay on to work for Neumann at WeWork, which Business Insider recently reported had a “cultish” culture that did not favour outsiders.

WeWork did not return Business Insider’s request for comment.

Here are the 21 startups WeWork has acquired since 2015, according to Pitchbook data.

Case

WeWork Case founder David Fano

What it did : Construction and building design startup

Construction and building design startup Amount: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Deal date: August 2015

August 2015 Founder: David Fano

Welkio

Welkio

What it did : Office sign-in software creator

Office sign-in software creator Amount: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Deal date: March 2016

March 2016 Founder: Florent Ferere

FieldLens

Fieldlens

What it did: Construction field management mobile software

Construction field management mobile software Amount: Undisclosed, but privately valued at $US20.57 million

Undisclosed, but privately valued at $US20.57 million Deal date: June 2017

June 2017 Founder: Doug Chambers

Spacemob

WeWork

What it did: Singapore-based Co-working space startup

Singapore-based Co-working space startup Amount: $US500 million

$US500 million Deal date: August 2017

August 2017 Founder: Turochas Fuad

Unomy

Unomy

What it did: Israeli marketing sales software startup

Israeli marketing sales software startup Amount: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Deal date: August 2017

August 2017 Founder: Gal Har-Zvi

Flatiron School

WeWork

What it did: Online coding school

Online coding school Amount: $US40 million

$US40 million Deal date: October 2017

October 2017 Founder: Adam Enbar

Wavegarden

Getty

Meetup

Meetup

What it did: Global social networking app

Global social networking app Amount: $US200 million

$US200 million Deal date: November 2017

November 2017 Founder: Brendan McGovern

Conductor

What it did: SEO marketing software

SEO marketing software Amount: Undisclosed but was privately valued at $US125 million

Undisclosed but was privately valued at $US125 million Deal date: March 2018

March 2018 Founder: Bennett Theimann

LTB

LinkedIn

What it did: UK-based office design firm

UK-based office design firm Amount: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Deal date: April 2018

April 2018 Founder: Martin Leeper

Naked Hub

WeWork

What it did: Chinese coworking startup

Chinese coworking startup Amount: $US400 million

$US400 million Deal date: April 2018

April 2018 Founder: Grant Horsfield

MissionU

Pencils of Promise MissionU founder Adam Braun

What it did: Alternative education software

Alternative education software Amount: Undisclosed, but had been privately valued at $US27 million

Undisclosed, but had been privately valued at $US27 million Deal date: May 2018

May 2018 Founder: Adam Braun

Designation Labs

LinkedIn

What it did: Bootcamp for designers

Bootcamp for designers Amount: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Deal date: August 2018

August 2018 Founder: Aaron Fazulak

Teem

WeWork

What it did: Cloud-based workspace analytics tool

Cloud-based workspace analytics tool Amount: $US100 million

$US100 million Deal date: September 2018

September 2018 Founder: Shaun Ritchie

Euclid Analytics

Euclid Analytics

What it did: Location-based marketing software and analytics for retail customers

Location-based marketing software and analytics for retail customers Amount: Undisclosed, but privately valued at $US140.84 million

Undisclosed, but privately valued at $US140.84 million Deal date: February 2019

February 2019 Founder: Ross Chanin

Managed by Q

Managed By Q

What it did: Office management logistics startup

Office management logistics startup Amount: $US250 million

$US250 million Deal date: April 2019

April 2019 Founder: Saman Rahmanian

Islands Media

AppAdvice

What it did: Location-based messaging service for college students

Location-based messaging service for college students Amount: Undisclosed, privately valued at $US8.42 million

Undisclosed, privately valued at $US8.42 million Deal date: April 2019

April 2019 Founder: Greg Isenberg

Prolific Interactive

LinkedIn

What it did: Mobile-based branding agency

Mobile-based branding agency Amount: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Deal date: June 2019

June 2019 Founders: Bobak Emamian and Eric Weber

Waltz

Waltz

What it did: Real estate investing app

Real estate investing app Amount: Undisclosed, but privately valued at $US3.58 million

Undisclosed, but privately valued at $US3.58 million Deal date: June 2019

June 2019 Founder: Matthew Kopel

SpaceIQ

SpaceIQ

What it did: Cloud-based office management software

Cloud-based office management software Amount: Undisclosed, but privately valued at $US19.50 million

Undisclosed, but privately valued at $US19.50 million Deal date: August 2019

August 2019 Founder: Shahar Alster

Spacious

Hollis Johnson

What it did: Coworking startup for freelancers that rents out unused restaurant space

Coworking startup for freelancers that rents out unused restaurant space Amount: Undisclosed, but privately valued at $US29.10 million

Undisclosed, but privately valued at $US29.10 million Deal date: August 2019

August 2019 Founder: Preston Pesek

