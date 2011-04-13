Here's The Sweet SoHo Spot Where Wannabe Entrepreneurs Can Eat, Drink And Form Companies For Dirt Cheap

WeWork Labs is New York City’s newest stomping grounds for aspiring entrepreneurs.



It opened its doors last week to 50 founders and freelancers with backgrounds ranging from PR and marketing to IT and biz dev.

Founders Matt Shampine, Jesse Middleton, and Adam Neumann hope that by sticking talented people in a room together for months at a time, promising ideas, friendships, and businesses will emerge.

After the first fleet of people moved in, we checked out the office. Lined with exposed brick and decorated with kegs and the Microsoft Kinect, it’s a pretty sweet place.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.