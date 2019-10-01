WeWork went from a $47 billion valuation to a failed IPO. Here's how the company makes money.

WeWork is postponing its initial public offering indefinitely.

CEO Adam Neumann stepped down and was replaced by Sebastian Gunningham and Artie Minson, as permanent co-CEOs.

The company delayed its hotly anticipated IPO after investors questioned its valuation, business model, and Neumann’s role in the company.

The co-working company was valued as high as $US47 billion, though many don’t agree with that number.

WeWork has tried to justify its valuation by saying it’s a tech company, but most investors think it’s a real estate company. At its core, WeWork is a landlord.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on September 20, 2019.

