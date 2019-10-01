WeWork went from a $47 billion valuation to a failed IPO. Here's how the company makes money.

Kaitlyn Wang, Jack Houston

  • WeWork is postponing its initial public offering indefinitely.
  • CEO Adam Neumann stepped down and was replaced by Sebastian Gunningham and Artie Minson, as permanent co-CEOs.
  • The company delayed its hotly anticipated IPO after investors questioned its valuation, business model, and Neumann’s role in the company.
  • The co-working company was valued as high as $US47 billion, though many don’t agree with that number.
  • WeWork has tried to justify its valuation by saying it’s a tech company, but most investors think it’s a real estate company. At its core, WeWork is a landlord.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on September 20, 2019.

