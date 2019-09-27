The WeWork IPO fiasco of 2019, explained in 30 seconds

WeWork; Jackal Pan/Getty images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider WeWork cofounder Adam Neumann.

WeWork has been in turmoil since it filed its public-offering paperwork in August.

In one month, the coworking company cut its valuation down to as low as $US10 billion from $US47 billion, removed Adam Neumann as CEO, and delayed its initial public offering indefinitely.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

What just happened to WeWork?

Attempting to go public this month stirred up a lot of drama – in finances and leadership – for the nine-year-old coworking company.

Here’s a 30-second explanation of what’s going on:

WeWork A common area in the Dalian Lu WeWork in Shanghai.

WeWork publicly filed its IPO paperwork on August 14.“The We Company” was described as an umbrella with three major arms:WeWork,WeLive, and WeGrow.

After the filing, WeWork faced intense scrutiny of its finances and leadership from investors and the media.There were concerns about WeWork’s path to profitability and its leader, CEO and cofounder Adam Neumann. As a result, investor interest was weak, and the company considered cutting its valuation by more than 50%. Ultimately, WeWork delayed its IPO on September 17.

After the delay, attention shifted to Neumann’s inappropriate antics, like reports of his smoking weed on a private jet, serving employees tequila shots after discussing layoffs, and trademarking the term “We” and then forcing WeWork to buy it for $US5.9 million. Neumann stepped down from his role as CEO on September 24. Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham have stepped into the role of co-CEOs of WeWork as it attempts to navigate its future.

Here’s the timeline of events, via our past coverage.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

September 26

We just learned about the latest WeWork departures. 2 longtime members of Adam Neumann’s inner circle are out. More key exits are likely coming.

WeWork is selling the company’s $US60 million luxurious private jet that Adam Neumann and his family personalised and used to fly all over the world

WeWork is reportedly in talks with SoftBank about a $US1 billion lifeline

September 25

WeWork was criticised by some of its tenants in a letter to leadership after 5 cleaning contractors were fired

WeWork is reportedly unlikely to go public this year – and thousands of layoffs could be coming

WeWork’s new CEOs want to sell off 3 of its businesses as the company looks to cut costs

September 24



Adam Neumann gives up most of his voting power and steps down as WeWork’s CEO, saying intense public scrutiny of him was a ‘distraction.’ 2 execs will permanently replace him.



WeWork will replace Adam Neumann with two new CEOs. Here’s everything we know about Sebastian Gunningham and Artie Minson.

Adam Neumann tells staff that the spotlight on WeWork provides an ‘opportunity to expand our global business to more people than ever before’

Cofounder Rebekah Neumann is giving up her roles at WeWork as her husband steps down as CEO

September 22 and 23



WeWork CEO Adam Neumann has started talks about his future role at the company, including the possibility of giving up the CEO title



The New York Stock Exchange appeared to troll WeWork on Twitter

WeWork’s board reportedly meets Monday to discuss pushing out Adam Neumann – and his alleged ‘self-dealing’ and marijuana use may come into play

WeWork board members are talking about ousting CEO Adam Neumann amid IPO turmoil

September 20

WeWork just lost another executive as the chief investment officer of its real-estate fund resigns

Billionaire Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison calls embattled WeWork ‘almost worthless’

A former WeWork executive who made $US300,000 and is now suing describes strange cultlike culture, including endless flows of alcohol at mandatory sleepover camp for employees and the CEO’s children on his lap during an all-hands meeting

A WeWork tenant found its weak WiFi security exposed bank details, driving licenses, and a virtual birthday card featuring Nicholas Cage as a cat

September 19

WeWork cofounders Adam and Rebekah Neumann are close friends with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner and invited them to Rebekah’s extravagant 40th birthday bash in Italy

September 18



WeWork CEO Adam Neumann reportedly smoked weed with friends on a private jet to Israel – and the flight crew later found a ‘sizable chunk’ in a cereal box and recalled the plane



Former Twitter CEO calls out WeWork CEO Adam Neumann amid the company’s IPO fiasco: ‘This is not the way everybody behaves’

WeWork cofounder Rebekah Neumann, cousin of Gwyneth Paltrow, reportedly demanded employees be fired within minutes of meeting them because she disliked their ‘energy’

WeWork founder Adam Neumann joked about changing the United States Constitution so he could run for president

WeWork’s collapsed IPO has reportedly tanked a $US112 million London property deal

WeWork CEO Adam Neumann told employees he’s ‘humbled’ by the collapse of the firm’s IPO

September 17



WeWork will reportedly shelve its IPO in a ‘last-minute decision’ after weak investor interest



September 16

WeWork is reportedly leaning toward delaying its IPO



WeWork’s top communications executives are jumping ship as the company struggles to go public



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned against opening private companies to everyday investors – if ordinary people had invested in WeWork at a $US47 billion valuation, they’d be ‘getting fleeced’

September 13



WeWork is now considering an IPO valuation as low as $US10 billion, down from $US47 billion



SoftBank reportedly plans to boost its stake in WeWork by $US750 million in the coworking giant’s IPO

WeWork just announced a Nasdaq listing and fresh limits on CEO Adam Neumann

September 12

WeWork is debating whether to take power from Adam and Rebekah Neumann, its husband-and-wife cofounders, to get its IPO back on track

September 11

WeWork is reportedly considering big governance changes in order to rescue its flailing IPO

September 10

WeWork may soldier on with its IPO despite reports that it’s slashing its valuation by more than half

WeWork is reportedly planning to tap investors via the risky junk-bond market again as its IPO stumbles

September 9

WeWork reportedly might slash its valuation below $US20 billion, or even postpone its IPO

WeWork’s biggest outside shareholder, SoftBank, is reportedly asking for the IPO to be put on hold because investors don’t seem interested

September 6

WeWork could cut its valuation in half to about $US20 billion after intense scepticism of its business and CEO – and it might delay its IPO

September 4



WeWork paid its own CEO $US5.9 million to use the name ‘We,’ but now he’s giving it back after the deal was criticised



A former Uber executive hired to clean up ousted founder Travis Kalanick’s mess has joined WeWork’s board of directors as it gears up for a massive IPO

August 27



WeWork has reportedly been bleeding HR managers in the last year, and some are pointing fingers at CEO Adam Neumann



WeWork gave out 58 stock awards worth at least $US1 million each in February, and 94% of them went to men, a lawsuit says

August 20

WeWork’s IPO documents baffled an analyst who specialises in evaluating companies preparing to go public

August 15



Morgan Stanley backs out of WeWork’s monster IPO after getting snubbed for the lead role



WeWork boosted its advertising spend by a whopping 164% on its way to one of the most anticipated IPOs of 2019

A buzzy energy startup raised $US30 million from WeWork CEO Adam Neumann, then collapsed the day WeWork filed to go public

August 14



WeWork just filed for its IPO and revealed a lengthy list of risk factors that investors should be aware of



WeWork is going public with an extremely weird, complicated structure

WeWork files for IPO, revealing spiraling losses of $US1.6 billion



‘The energy of we’: People are roasting WeWork for its cultish IPO filing



Adam Neumann has locked up control of The We Company in a jaw-dropping way, even by Silicon Valley standards, by giving himself 20 votes per share



WeWork details CEO Adam Neumann’s web of loans, real-estate deals, and family involvement with the company



WeWork IPO reveals company loaned millions to CEO Adam Neumann and other company execs

WeWork lays out its path to profitability – and most of its options involve slowing its breakneck growth

Adam Neumann’s wife is one of 3 people who would choose WeWork’s next CEO if he dies or is unable to work

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.