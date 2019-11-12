WeWork is reportedly talking with T-Mobile's famously eccentric boss John Legere about taking over as CEO

John Moore/Getty Images T-Mobile CEO John Legere.

The embattled office-sharing company WeWork is looking for a new CEO, and a new report points to one possibility: T-Mobile CEO John Legere.

The company is in talks with Legere, The Wall Street Journal’s Sarah Krouse and Maureen Farrell reported on Monday, though it’s unclear how far those talks have gone or whether T-Mobile’s CEO would accept the position. Legere is “among several candidates being considered” for the role, a CNBC report said.

Representatives for WeWork and T-Mobile didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

WeWork has been in trouble for weeks following a disastrous attempt at an initial public offering in August.

The company’s valuation has tumbled in spectacular fashion, and now its biggest backer, the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, is attempting to correct course after a buyout. SoftBank has valued WeWork at less than $US5 billion, down from nearly $US30 billion in June.

Its cofounder Adam Neumann was ousted in September and replaced by two co-CEOs, Sebastian Gunningham and Artie Minson, as part of a series of moves to restore confidence in the company and its leadership. After SoftBank last month negotiated a deal to bail out WeWork, its CEO, Marcelo Claure, was tasked with overseeing the transition.

An S-1 filing earlier this year revealed Neumann’s web of loans, real-estate deals, and family involvement with the company, which eventually led to his ousting.

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images SoftBank Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son.

Under Legere’s leadership, T-Mobile’s market cap has increased over the past seven years.

T-Mobile has not only become more valuable, but begun to merge with Sprint, a move orchestrated by Legere.

When he took over T-Mobile in 2012, the company’s stock was worth just $US12 a share. On Monday afternoon, T-Mobile was trading at nearly $US80 a share.

Legere is famous for his eccentric approach to business and life. He regularly wears a bright pink T-Mobile shirt and has published a cookbook based on his regular cooking livestreams.

He’s also been known to get into the occasional spat with other executives on Twitter, including Claure, the SoftBank exec now serving as WeWork’s chairman.

