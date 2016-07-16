WeWork, WeLive, what's next? Find out from the WeWork founders at IGNITION 2016

WeWork WeWork founders Miguel McKelvey and Adam Neumann.

Most people think of WeWork as a co-working space with an awesome vibe and fast-growing membership. Last valued at $16 billion, WeWork can now boast that it is home to industry powerhouses like GE and tech giants like Facebook.

Find out why Business Insider ranked this privately-held company just below the power players AOL and Etsy on our Silicon Alley 100 list at IGNITION, where COO Miguel McKelvey and CEO Adam Neumann will be speaking about the future of work.

WeWork is also encroaching upon the residential real-estate space with WeLive, which offers co-living options from tricked-out apartment units that offer the best aspects of dormitory living to hotel rooms. Like WeWork, the idea behind WeLive is to make everyday life as flexible and friendly as you want it to be.

Other IGNITION speakers include Airbnb cofounder Nathan Blecharczyk, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong, 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch, and Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes. IGNITION takes place December 5-7 at the Time Warner Center in New York City.

Act now! Early-bird tickets available for a limited time only.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.