16 wild details that reveal the lavish life of WeWork founders Adam and Rebekah Neumann

Áine Cain
Ben Hider/Getty ImagesRebekah and Adam Neumann are no longer billionaires, according to Forbes.
  • Adam and Rebekah Neumann, the founding couple behind WeWork, left the coworking company amid its disastrous IPO process.
  • In March, Forbes estimated that Adam Neumann was worth $US4.1 billion.
  • Since then, Forbes has downgraded the ousted WeWork CEO, estimating that he is no longer a billionaire.
  • Reports of the Neumanns’ real-estate purchases, philanthropic pursuits, and lifestyle indicate a lavish, high-rolling existence.
Adam Neumann is no longer a billionaire.

Forbes, which estimated that the former WeWork CEO was worth about $US4.1 billion in March, has since reported that the company’s disastrous IPO filing ensured that Neumann no longer has billions of dollars to his name.

But for a while, Neumann and his wife and WeWork cofounder, Rebekah, seemed at home in the jet-setting billionaire crowd.

Here’s a look inside the Neumanns’ lavish lifestyle.

The Neumanns reportedly own a $US10.5 million Manhattan townhouse.

Jackal Pan / Getty ImagesAdam Neumann.

The property is at the centre of a rather expensive financial dispute, with contractors alleging that the couple has failed to fork over $US1.1 million to cover unpaid bills.

Andrew Kelly/ReutersThe Neumanns’ townhouse is located in Greenwich Village.

The townhouse renovation project was reportedly set to cost $US6.5 million originally.

Eduardo Munoz/ReutersAdam Neumann.

Of course, the townhouse isn’t the family’s only property.

Patrick McMullan via Getty ImagesAdam and Rebekah Neumann.

WeWork’s founding couple also reportedly bought a $US35 million property in Gramercy Park …

JB Lacroix/Getty ImagesAdam Neumann.

… as well as residences in Westchester County …

Evan Agostini/Invision/APAdam and Rebekah Neumann.

… and the Hamptons.

Mario Ruiz/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty ImagesThe Neumanns have a place out in the Hamptons.

The Neumanns’ $US21 million house in the San Francisco Bay Area even has a custom guitar-shaped room.

Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesThe family owns property in San Francisco.

On the commercial front, Adam Neumann also has his hand in at least $US100 million worth of commercial property and startup investments.

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for the WeWork Creator AwardsAdam Neumann.

Some of Neumann’s more controversial moments also speak to a lavish lifestyle. The CEO reportedly once left a “sizable chunk” of weed on a Gulfstream G650 during a jaunt to Israel.

Mike Fuchslocher / Shutterstock.comThis is not Neumann’s Gulfstream G650.

The ousted CEO also reportedly prompted WeWork to buy a $US60 million G650. Employees told Business Insider that bedrooms and televisions were added to the company plane to accommodate the Neumanns.

Alex Davies / Business InsiderInside a G650.

The Neumanns pledged to donate $US1 billion in 10 years, with the now-irrelevant stipulation that, if they failed to fulfil that goal, they would lose a substantial degree of control over WeWork.

Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty ImagesRebekah Neumann.

On the WeWork front, Neumann reportedly shelled out money for a party featuring tequila shots and Run DMC …

Dawn Fletcher-Park/Invision/APRun DMC.

… minutes after talking about the necessity of cost-cutting layoffs.

Scott Olson/Getty ImagesA WeWork location in Chicago.

WeWork employees told Business Insider that Neumann has a particular penchant for $US140 Don Julio 1945 tequila.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio 1942

As CEO, Neumann was also chauffeured around in a Maybach car worth over $US100,000 …

Hollis JohnsonA Maybach Cabriolet.

… and enjoyed an office “spa and ice bath,” Vanity Fair reported.

AP Photo/Mark LennihanAdam Neumann.

