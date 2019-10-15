16 wild details that reveal the lavish life of WeWork founders Adam and Rebekah Neumann

Ben Hider/Getty Images Rebekah and Adam Neumann are no longer billionaires, according to Forbes.

Adam and Rebekah Neumann, the founding couple behind WeWork, left the coworking company amid its disastrous IPO process.

In March, Forbes estimated that Adam Neumann was worth $US4.1 billion.

Since then, Forbes has downgraded the ousted WeWork CEO, estimating that he is no longer a billionaire.

Reports of the Neumanns’ real-estate purchases, philanthropic pursuits, and lifestyle indicate a lavish, high-rolling existence.

Adam Neumann is no longer a billionaire.

Forbes, which estimated that the former WeWork CEO was worth about $US4.1 billion in March, has since reported that the company’s disastrous IPO filing ensured that Neumann no longer has billions of dollars to his name.

But for a while, Neumann and his wife and WeWork cofounder, Rebekah, seemed at home in the jet-setting billionaire crowd.

Here’s a look inside the Neumanns’ lavish lifestyle.

The Neumanns reportedly own a $US10.5 million Manhattan townhouse.

Jackal Pan / Getty Images Adam Neumann.

Source: Business Insider

The property is at the centre of a rather expensive financial dispute, with contractors alleging that the couple has failed to fork over $US1.1 million to cover unpaid bills.

Andrew Kelly/Reuters The Neumanns’ townhouse is located in Greenwich Village.

Source: Business Insider

The townhouse renovation project was reportedly set to cost $US6.5 million originally.

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters Adam Neumann.

Source: Business Insider

Of course, the townhouse isn’t the family’s only property.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Adam and Rebekah Neumann.

Source: Business Insider

WeWork’s founding couple also reportedly bought a $US35 million property in Gramercy Park …

JB Lacroix/Getty Images Adam Neumann.

Source: Business Insider, The Real Deal, Wall Street Journal

… as well as residences in Westchester County …

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Adam and Rebekah Neumann.

Source: Business Insider, The Real Deal, Wall Street Journal

… and the Hamptons.

Mario Ruiz/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images The Neumanns have a place out in the Hamptons.

Source: Business Insider, The Real Deal, Wall Street Journal

The Neumanns’ $US21 million house in the San Francisco Bay Area even has a custom guitar-shaped room.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images The family owns property in San Francisco.

Source: Business Insider, The Real Deal, Wall Street Journal

On the commercial front, Adam Neumann also has his hand in at least $US100 million worth of commercial property and startup investments.

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for the WeWork Creator Awards Adam Neumann.

Source: Business Insider, The Real Deal, Wall Street Journal

Some of Neumann’s more controversial moments also speak to a lavish lifestyle. The CEO reportedly once left a “sizable chunk” of weed on a Gulfstream G650 during a jaunt to Israel.

Mike Fuchslocher / Shutterstock.com This is not Neumann’s Gulfstream G650.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, Business Insider

The ousted CEO also reportedly prompted WeWork to buy a $US60 million G650. Employees told Business Insider that bedrooms and televisions were added to the company plane to accommodate the Neumanns.

Alex Davies / Business Insider Inside a G650.

Source: Business Insider, Vanity Fair

The Neumanns pledged to donate $US1 billion in 10 years, with the now-irrelevant stipulation that, if they failed to fulfil that goal, they would lose a substantial degree of control over WeWork.

Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images Rebekah Neumann.

Source: Markets Insider

On the WeWork front, Neumann reportedly shelled out money for a party featuring tequila shots and Run DMC …

Dawn Fletcher-Park/Invision/AP Run DMC.

Source: Business Insider, The Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair

… minutes after talking about the necessity of cost-cutting layoffs.

Scott Olson/Getty Images A WeWork location in Chicago.

Source: Business Insider, The Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair

WeWork employees told Business Insider that Neumann has a particular penchant for $US140 Don Julio 1945 tequila.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio 1942

Source: Business Insider

As CEO, Neumann was also chauffeured around in a Maybach car worth over $US100,000 …

Hollis Johnson A Maybach Cabriolet.

Source: Vanity Fair

… and enjoyed an office “spa and ice bath,” Vanity Fair reported.

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan Adam Neumann.

Source: Vanity Fair

