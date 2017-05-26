WeWork, the $17 billion company that simulates startup life, is getting into the fitness business

The company that asked startup workers and freelancers to cram into communal office spaces, then apartments, has quietly gotten into the fitness business.

Quartz reported that WeWork plans to open a permanent gym at 85 Broad Street in New York City, where the company has a co-working space. Later, a source close to the company told The Real Deal the facility will also have yoga studios, a sauna, and a meditation room.

A job posting on WeWork’s website hints at how the dynamics of co-working might influence a line of gyms, which is being called WeWork Wellness.

“In other gyms, everyone is working on themselves, and that manifests in an environment that can be intimidating and isolation (think: powerlifters with headphones),” the job description reads. “At 85 Broad, we believe that charting your own path to fulfillment and motivating for holistic health go hand-in-hand with ‘affiliation” (social bonds).”

WeWork has already launched an app, also called WeWork Wellness, where co-working members and non-members can sign up for classes in yoga, pilates, kickboxing, Krav Maga, and more. These classes take place in common areas and on rooftop decks in select New York locations, including one at 110 Wall Street — home of the first WeLive co-living space.

The classes range in cost from free to $US20, according to Quartz.

WeWork WeLive has two locations in New York City and Arlington, Virginia.

WeWork, which is said to be raising a new round of financing at a valuation of more than $US20 billion, has grown its offerings over the last year. WeLive evolved the hacker-house concept into all-inclusive living experiences that comes with lots of perks. There’s also a new enterprise business that put Microsoft employees up in WeWork offices across four major cities.

Miguel McKelvey, chief creative officer of WeWork, told Business Insider earlier this year that a network of shared experiences has been “always part of the equation” for the brand.

He and cofounder Adam Neumann envision an ecosystem of office rentals, residences, gyms, and even barber shops that served the concept of community living.

“It was always thought of, ‘How can we support this person who wants to live more collectively, live lighter — who wants to have less stuff, who wants to pursue their passion, pursue a life of meaning, rather than looking for just material success?'” McKelvey said.

