WeWork, which rents space to startups, is reportedly worth $10 billion -- step inside and find out why

WeWork, a startup which rents office space to other startups, is reportedly worth $US10 billion — that’s twice as much as it was reportedly worth in December.
What’s so great about it?
Business Insider’s San Francisco office just moved into WeWork’s newest building, and we absolutely love it. Step inside and find out why…
The newest WeWork facility in San Francisco is at 535 Mission St., a brand-spanking-new skyscraper just south of Market Street.
Let's meet some members of the team. Tech reporter Biz Carson and senior editor Alexei Oreskovic joined Business Insider this spring.
... like Matt Rosoff, who sits at the helm, overseeing the tech vertical and the entire San Francisco bureau.
UC Berkeley grad Jonny Fisher interns at the site and covers tech, sports, politics, and general news.
Tech reporter Jillian D'Onfro just relocated to the West Coast after a two-year run at the New York City headquarters.
Our new office merges the editorial and sales teams into one room. Here's associate media strategist Alexa Ferrer hard at work.
Let's see what else WeWork has to offer. Here's the common area, shared by all the startups on the floor.
