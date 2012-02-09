We've Solved Part Of The Baffling Puzzle Behind New 'Spider-Man' Campaign

Photo: Sony Pictures

On Monday night, Sony released a second trailer for The Amazing Spider-Man. While everyone else began picking apart the commercial, a few fans and Collider spotted a gem tucked away inside it.The words “Mark of the Spider-Man,” embedded in the trailer’s text, lead to the film’s first viral website.



The site contains what looks like six static video feeds situated above the new spidey logo.

Confused? You’re not the only one.

Clicking over the site is pointless. The videos don’t play anything, nor does any sound stream.

No one has seemed to figure out anything about the campaign yet. However, while digging around, here’s what we uncovered.

It appears each of the six videos are some sort of “noise” captures that will be revealed.

You can save all of the embedded videos on the site. Dragging them to your desktop — as we did — saves each clip as a .gif with the title “Newest Noise.” From there, you can open up each individual clip with a video player and pause the .gif frame by frame.

Here’s a screenshot of the blink-and-you-miss-it URL from the new ‘Spider-Man’ trailer.

We haven’t found anything hidden in them, but the titles of the .gifs may offer a clue at the next stage of Sony’s viral campaign.Maybe Andrew Garfield‘s younger Spider-Man sets up live feeds across the city for his crime-fighting vendetta, or maybe this has to do with lab work by Spidey’s nemesis, Dr. Connors.

Regardless of what people may think of the reboot, it’s certainly a clever way to get people interested in the film.

Check out the site and see if you can make anything of it.

