We've Seen It Before And We're Seeing It Again - Here Are The Milk Crates Of Instagram

Sydney’s newly unveiled $2.5 million original milk crate artwork “Pavilion” is very similar to Victorian artist Jarrad Kennedy’s work.

At least that’s what Kennedy is saying.

On Facebook Kennedy says artist Hany Armanious has used a comparable concept to his own which he entered in the McClelland Sculpture Awards in 2005.

Well we’re doing one better.

Business Insider took a quick look around social media and found these milk crates aren’t alone.

Here are the best from the milk crates of Instagram.

John Winzig of Cleveland, USA has even a whole account dedicated to the humble milk crate. See it here.

Now Read: Australian Artist Takes To Facebook To Claim Sydney’s New Giant Milk Crate Sculpture Is A Clone Of His Work

Sydney’s Milk Crate Is Supposed To Bring All The Boys To The Yard, But Won’t. Here’s Why

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.