Tiger's Wife Hires Big Shot Divorce Attorney, Report Says

There two sides to every story, and lawyers on both sides.



Though the lawyers so far hired by Tiger Woods focus on the business and litigation side of things, his wife Elin Nordegren has reportedly hired a matrimonial lawyer.

And it is a tough one, the New York Daily News said. The paper reported that Nordegren has retained Sorrell Trope, who has represented Nicole Kidman and Britney Spears.

“He’s in a class of maybe 12 or 15 lawyers that handles very high-asset, high-income divorces with contentious custody cases,” Beverly Hills-based family law arbitrator Alexandra Leichter told the Daily News.

Trope is a California-based attorney, a somewhat interesting choice as the Woods family resides in Florida and it is presumed that is where a divorce — if one is sought — would need to be filed.

However, as Miami divorce attorney Ira Elegant pointed out to the WSJ Law Blog, Woods and Nordegren reportedly have a prenuptial agreement, which could say that Florida courts have to apply California law.

Of course, prenuptial agreements, designed to make things quick and simple, can raise all sorts of issues should a spouse challenge its validity.

Should the agreement not be upheld — if, for example, it was agreed to under duress or assets were improperly disclosed — courts will apply the local law.

Besides any alimony questions, the biggest issues could be those that have received the least attention — the couple has two children, and child support and custody matters would be addressed during the divorce proceedings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.