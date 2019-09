We’re not sure if the web editors at the NYT business section were making an intentional thematic choice here, but it doesn’t really matter.



These two articles side by side can’t be a coincidence, can it? (And if you have the stomach to actually read the articles, see here and here.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.