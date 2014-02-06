We've Found A Home For Google Australia's Boss - We Just Hope She's A Versace Fan

Hey kids, it’s bath-time!

Hey Maile Carnegie, how’s the commute to work in the Sydney traffic going? We think we’ve found a solution!

The Google Australia and New Zealand managing director, who was born in Hawaii, but grew up on Sydney’s north shore, has been in the job for seven months now and just a short walk Google’s Pyrmont office you’ll find this colourful 300sqm apartment at the end of a residential wharf looking across to the Barangaroo development.

It’s 3 bedrooms and on the market for $8.5 million.

It will appeal to specific tastes and we’re not sure that a working mum-of-two, who sometimes wear jeans to work, fits into that category.

Even Robert Alfeldi from Feldi Property Agents, who’s had it listed since about the time Ms Carnegie clocked on at Google, describes it as “a property that must be seen to be believed, a true one of its kind”.

The apartment is decorated in Versace furnishings that certainly add gilt-laden charm.

“This property evokes opinion like I have never heard before from any property I have listed for sale. Love it or hate it, you cannot help but remember it,” Mr Alfeldi says.

The apartment was a city ‘2nd home’ for Palm Beach resident Joan Johns, the widow of businessman and ocean sailor Warren Johns, who died in 2012. They bought the property in 2010 from the original owner, who decorated the space, but never lived there.

It also comes with a 17m marina berth and if you ask Robert nicely, he’ll probably throw in some sunglasses to seal the deal.

Inspection is by appointment, but here’s a sneak peek.

The kitchen, which is probably the most sombre room in the apartment Just think of the fun you could have on the carpet in the Master bedroom! Maile has a teenage son. Perhaps this could be his room And here's the third bedroom There's a fireplace in the sitting room for those cold Sydney nights The living room looks out over the harbour If you spread Lego all over the living room, would anyone notice? Nice view from the sun room!

