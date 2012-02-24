We've Figured Out What New York Scratch Ticket Has The Best Payout

Photo: New York Lottery

Millions of New Yorkers can’t resist the lure of a huge payout from scratch tickets, even though the odds are stacked against them.We asked statistician Matt Briggs to calculate the expected payout for every ticket in the state.



Not surprisingly, every one is a ripoff.

“The payout structure, the probability and expected rate of return—not much changes,” said Briggs. “They just change the shape of the card and the glitz, but the underlying mechanics stay the same.”

From best to worst…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.