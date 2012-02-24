We've Figured Out What New York Scratch Ticket Has The Best Payout

Millions of New Yorkers can’t resist the lure of a huge payout from scratch tickets, even though the odds are stacked against them.We asked statistician Matt Briggs to calculate the expected payout for every ticket in the state.

Not surprisingly, every one is a ripoff.

“The payout structure, the probability and expected rate of return—not much changes,” said Briggs. “They just change the shape of the card and the glitz, but the underlying mechanics stay the same.”

From best to worst…

WIN A $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE ($30) has an expected payout of $0.88 per dollar.

INSTANT TAKE 5 ($1) has an expected payout of $0.84 per dollar.

WIN FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR ($20) has an expected payout of $0.83 per dollar.

SET FOR LIFE ($10) has an expected payout of $0.79 per dollar.

$3,000,000 BONANZA ($10) has an expected payout of $0.73 per dollar.

TRIPLE MILLION ($10) has an expected payout of $0.73 per dollar.

MEGA MONEY MULTIPLIER ($20) has an expected payout of $0.71 per dollar.

$500 A WEEK FOR LIFE ($1) has an expected payout of $0.69 per dollar.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ($1) has an expected payout of $0.69 per dollar.

WIN FOR LIFE ($2) has an expected payout of $0.69 per dollar.

MONEY FOR LIFE ($5) has an expected payout of $0.69 per dollar.

$1,000,000 WINFALL ($5) has an expected payout of $0.68 per dollar.

$1,000,000 PAYDAY ($5) has an expected payout of $0.66 per dollar.

20X THE MONEY ($5) has an expected payout of $0.66 per dollar.

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY ($5) has an expected payout of $0.66 per dollar.

LOTERIA ($5) has an expected payout of $0.63 per dollar.

LUCKY TABLES ($5) has an expected payout of $0.63 per dollar.

JUST A BUCK ($1) has an expected payout of $0.63 per dollar.

BINGO DOUBLER ($2) has an expected payout of $0.63 per dollar.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE ($5) has an expected payout of $0.63 per dollar.

CASH BONUS ($5) has an expected payout of $0.63 per dollar.

BLACK PEARLS ($5) has an expected payout of $0.63 per dollar.

NEW YORK POKER ($5) has an expected payout of $0.63 per dollar.

A GIFT FOR YOU ($2) has an expected payout of $0.62 per dollar.

MAGIC 8 BALL ($2) has an expected payout of $0.62 per dollar.

TRIPLE PAYOUT ($2) has an expected payout of $0.62 per dollar.

LOOSE CHANGE ($1) has an expected payout of $0.62 per dollar.

CASHWORD DOUBLER ($2) has an expected payout of $0.62 per dollar.

ACES & 8S ($2) has an expected payout of $0.62 per dollar.

NEW YORK INSTANT ($2) has an expected payout of $0.62 per dollar.

HOT CASH ($2) has an expected payout of $0.62 per dollar.

DOUBLE THE MONEY ($2) has an expected payout of $0.62 per dollar.

LUCKY 7'S ($1) has an expected payout of $0.62 per dollar.

DOUBLE TRIPLE CASHWORD ($5) has an expected payout of $0.62 per dollar.

CASHWORD ($2) has an expected payout of $0.62 per dollar.

MATCH 3 TRIPLER ($1) has an expected payout of $0.62 per dollar.

MAKE ME RICH! ($10) has an expected payout of $0.61 per dollar.

MONOPOLY ($10) has an expected payout of $0.61 per dollar.

EXTREME CASH ($5) has an expected payout of $0.61 per dollar.

7-11-21 ($1) has an expected payout of $0.60 per dollar.

BONUS SPOT CASH ($2) has an expected payout of $0.60 per dollar.

MONEY MATCH ($2) has an expected payout of $0.60 per dollar.

8S ARE GREAT ($2) has an expected payout of $0.60 per dollar.

$1,000,000 CASH BINGO ($10) has an expected payout of $0.60 per dollar.

$1,000,000 CASHWORD ($10) has an expected payout of $0.60 per dollar.

LUCKY TRIPLER ($1) has an expected payout of $0.59 per dollar.

