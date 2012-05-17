We've Been Waiting For This! Virgin Atlantic To Allow In-Flight Cell Phone Use

Photo: Dan Frommer

Virgin Atlantic is preparing to allow passengers to use their cell phones during flights, reports CNET.Flyers will be able to make phone calls, send and receive text messages, check email, and even surf the web.



But, you guessed it, the service won’t be cheap.

Customers will have to pay $1.20 per minute and access will be limited to six people at a time on the flight.

The service will only be available on flights between London and New York at first. The airline expects to offer the service in 20 planes by the end of this year, it said. Boeing 747s are also being retrofitted for the service.

