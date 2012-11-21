Groupon CEO Andrew Mason Joins Other Amazing Speakers At Our Ignition Conference Next Week...

Our annual IGNITION: Future of Digital conference is next week, at the Time Warner centre in New York City.



We have another amazing lineup this year, so we hope we’ll see you there.

If you can’t make it in person, we’ll be live-streaming some of the keynotes, and covering the rest of the action on the site. A great crew from CNBC will also be there.

This year’s lineup really is spectacular. Here are some of the folks we’ll be interviewing on stage:

Jeff Weiner, CEO, LinkedIn

Jeff Bewkes, CEO, Time Warner

Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO, Yelp

Kevin Ryan, CEO, Gilt Groupe

Don Graham, CEO, Washington Post Company

David Kenny, CEO, The Weather Channel

Bob Pittman, CEO, Clear Channel

Spencer Rascoff, CEO, Zillow

Steve Case, CEO, Revolution

Carolyn Everson, VP, Facebook

Bradley Horowitz, VP, Google

Ross Levinsohn, former CEO, Yahoo

Jill Abramson, Editor In Chief, New York Times

And many, many more…

Also, today, we’re thrilled to announce that another major CEO will be joining us, one whose company has had a seriously tumultuous two years. After the highs and lows that Groupon has been through in the past 24 months, it’s hard to imagine what we’re NOT going to ask founder and CEO Andrew Mason.

Hope to see you at Ignition!

More info here >

