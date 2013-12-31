Wet'n'Wild Hangs New Years Eve Revellers Out To Dry, Cancelling NYE Party

Better luck next year? Wet’n’Wild in Sydney has cancelled a New Years Eve party just hours before it was due to begin

It was billed as “an Australian first” at the new $115 million Wet’n’Wild in Western Sydney, and “the perfect opportunity to avoid the chaos of the inner city”, but organisers of a New Years eve festival at the theme park have cancelled the event this morning, just hours before it was due to begin.

The decision has thrown the celebration plans of thousands of revellers, paying up to $200 for tickets, into chaos and Wet’n’Wild’s Facebook page has been bombarded with more than 700 comments and complaints in the wake of the news.

Wet’n’Wild appeared to distance themselves from the debacle, describing the organisers, One Cube Entertainment (OCE), as “an external entertainment promotions company organizing the event” and saying the decision, due to “production issues”, was OCE’s. But the sold out event was not cancelled, nor was there any mention of refunds. Patrons were told it was being “postponed” until Australia Day.

OCE said it would contact ticket holders “regarding the new event later today” and only offered an email address, [email protected], as their contact.

Ticket seller Moshtix said patrons should reply to the email for a refund.

In a statement on the theme park’s website, OCE said “We have made the very difficult decision to postpone our New Years Eve event at Wet’n’Wild Sydney. This decision is in the best interest of our patrons due to some last minute production issues. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and are currently working on something even better for Australia Day at Wet’n’Wild Sydney.”

Wet’n’Wild opened just three weeks ago and over the Christmas period, has been forced to close its gates after reaching full capacity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.