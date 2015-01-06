Wet Seal Employees Post A Brutal Sign In A Dying Store To Protest Management

Wet Seal on Facebook Teen retailer Wet Seal has been struggling

Teen retailer Wet Seal is dying, with sales declining for 11 of the past 12 quarters.

Workers at a failing store in Seattle left a sign to protest alleged mismanagement at the store. The sign was posted on Reddit.

Employees alleged they were given one day’s notice to find new jobs, and weren’t paid for unused paid time off and sick days.

The sign posted at the Northgate Mall store lists how long many of the employees had worked with the retailer.

It also criticises the company for giving the CFO a hefty raise while low-level workers struggled.

The workers also said they weren’t offered transfers to nearby Wet Seal stores.

The workers also started social media hashtags #ForgetWetSeal and #BoycottWetSeal.

Once a top teen retailer, Wet Seal could be headed for bankruptcy soon, according to Buzzfeed.

The company’s issues have been blamed on mounting competition, poor management, and an inability to connect with the core customer.

A company representative declined to comment. The company hasn’t responded to criticism on Facebook or Twitter.

