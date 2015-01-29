The Trailer For Netflix's 'Wet Hot American Summer' Prequel Is Here

Amy Poehler and Bradley Cooper will reprise their roles from the 2001 movie.

The highly anticipated “Wet Hot American Summer” miniseries is definitely happening. Further proof: the teaser trailer below.

The short teaser confirms that the original cast from the 2001 cult hit will be returning. Some of the big names include Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Amy Poehler, Christopher Meloni, Bradley Cooper, Molly Shannon, Janeane Garofalo, and David Hyde Pierce. David Wain returns as director.

The 2001 comedy followed counselors at a sleepaway camp in 1981.

The eight-episode miniseries will premiere this summer.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

