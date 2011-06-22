This Movie Made Less Than $300K -- And Launched The Careers Of 10 A-List Comedy Stars

Megan Angelo
american summer

The producer David Wain said today that he’s considering making a sequel — or prequel — to the 2001 comedy “Wet Hot American Summer.”

You don’t remember this movie?

You’re not alone. The movie cost just $5 million to make and still managed to be a huge box office flop, bringing in just $292,000.

But what it lacked in ticket sales, it made up for in future star power.

 

Jon Benjamin, who now has an eponymous Comedy Central show, voiced a talking can of vegetables.

Before Elizabeth Banks became a go-to comedy vixen, she played the camp's slutty counselor.

