The first photos of the 'Wet Hot American Summer' TV series are here and they're great

USA Films via YouTube Paul Rudd and Elizabeth Banks in the original ‘Wet Hot American Summer,’ which has gained cult status since its 2001 release.

When “Wet Hot American Summer” was first released in 2001, it was a critically pannedbox office flop, grossing just $US295.2 million during its entire theatrical run.

Fourteen years later, it is a cult classic that has launched many careers and is now getting its own TV series on Netflix entitled “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.”

While the movie was set on the last day of camp during the summer of 1981, the show will be set on the first day of camp during that same summer.

Despite the fact that it has been known for a while that most of the original cast would be back, nobody had any idea exactly what they would look like.

Some of the big names include Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Amy Poehler, Christopher Meloni, Bradley Cooper, Molly Shannon, Janeane Garofalo, and David Hyde Pierce. David Wain returns as director.

Well, luckily, Netflix released the first stills of the show today.

Check them out in all their glory:

Netflix Some of the returning cast members, including Zak Orth, Michael Showalter, Joe Lo Truglio, Ken Marino, and Nina Hellman

Netflix Elizabeth Banks returns as Lindsay.

Netflix Before they were huge stars, Amy Poehler and Bradley Cooper were theatre kids Susie and Ben.

Netflix Marguerite Moreau alongside Paul Rudd, who took a break from the Marvel Universe to reprise his role as Andy.

Netflix Joe Lo Truglio and Ken Marino

Netflix Christopher Meloni returns as camp chef Gene.

Netflix Nina Hellman, Molly Shannon, and Judah Friedlander

Netflix Janeane Garofalo with the can of vegetables. No word on whether or not the can will talk again.

“Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp” debuts in its entirety on July 17 on Netflix.

