The first photos of the 'Wet Hot American Summer' TV series are here and they're great

Ian Phillips
Wet Hot American Summer Elizabeth Banks Paul RuddUSA Films via YouTubePaul Rudd and Elizabeth Banks in the original ‘Wet Hot American Summer,’ which has gained cult status since its 2001 release.

When “Wet Hot American Summer” was first released in 2001, it was a critically pannedbox office flop, grossing just $US295.2 million during its entire theatrical run.

Fourteen years later, it is a cult classic that has launched many careers and is now getting its own TV series on Netflix entitled “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.”

While the movie was set on the last day of camp during the summer of 1981, the show will be set on the first day of camp during that same summer.

Despite the fact that it has been known for a while that most of the original cast would be back, nobody had any idea exactly what they would look like.

Some of the big names include Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Amy Poehler, Christopher Meloni, Bradley Cooper, Molly Shannon, Janeane Garofalo, and David Hyde Pierce. David Wain returns as director.

Well, luckily, Netflix released the first stills of the show today.

Check them out in all their glory:

Wet Hot American Summer TVNetflixSome of the returning cast members, including Zak Orth, Michael Showalter, Joe Lo Truglio, Ken Marino, and Nina Hellman
Wet Hot American Summer TVNetflixElizabeth Banks returns as Lindsay.
Wet Hot American Summer TVNetflixBefore they were huge stars, Amy Poehler and Bradley Cooper were theatre kids Susie and Ben.
Wet Hot American Summer TVNetflixMarguerite Moreau alongside Paul Rudd, who took a break from the Marvel Universe to reprise his role as Andy.
Wet Hot American Summer TVNetflixJoe Lo Truglio and Ken Marino
Wet Hot American Summer TVNetflixChristopher Meloni returns as camp chef Gene.
Wet Hot American Summer TVNetflixNina Hellman, Molly Shannon, and Judah Friedlander
Wet Hot American Summer TVNetflixJaneane Garofalo with the can of vegetables. No word on whether or not the can will talk again.

“Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp” debuts in its entirety on July 17 on Netflix.

NOW WATCH: Before you see the ‘Poltergeist’ reboot, watch the terrifying trailer from the 1982 original

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.