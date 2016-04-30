Everyone is coming back for the next 'Wet Hot American Summer' Netflix series says Michael Ian Black

As far as Michael Ian Black knows, he and the entire original cast of cult movie “Wet Hot American Summer” will be returning for Netflix’s newly announced sequel series, “Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later,” set for 2017.

“I’ve sort of known about it for several months,” Black told Business Insider on Friday. “I haven’t talked to [creators] David Wain and Michael Showalter too much about it in terms of what they’re thinking about storylines. But as far as I know, everybody is doing it. I don’t think they’d want to do it if the vast majority of the original cast weren’t on board. As far as I know, everyone’s doing it.”

The movie’s original screenwriters Showalter and Wain will pen the sequel, with Wain once again directing the new eight-episode season — as he did with the original 2001 movie and Netflix’s 2015 prequel, “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.”

Netflix hasn’t announced the sequel’s cast list, but Black says that returning for the series is a no-brainer.

“Any time something like this comes along, it’s just an opportunity to hang out with people you know you already like and to revisit characters you’re familiar with in a world you think is funny,” he said. “So the decision to do something like that is pretty easy, at least from my point of view. My philosophy is, if it’s a fun thing to do, I want to do it. And this has always been a fun thing to do, so I always want to do it.”

Netflix ‘Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.’

Black, known for his longtime work with Showalter and Wain in “The State” and “Stella,” plays McKinley, a camp counselor who’s in love with fellow camp counselor Ben (Bradley Cooper). In Black’s stand-up special premiering Friday, May 13, on Epix, the comedian jokes about how the role has led to many other gay roles.

“A lot of people assume that if I’m on a show, I must play the gay guy because I f—ed Bradley Cooper in a sport shed one time,” he said.

The original “Wet Hot American Summer” cast includes Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler, Elizabeth Banks, Bradley Cooper, Janeane Garofalo, Christopher Meloni, and Ken Marino, among others.

